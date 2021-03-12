RESZEL - Mary Ann
(nee Milani)
March 9, 2021, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Reszel, M.D.; loving mother of Elizabeth M. (Marc) LoGalbo, DO, Robert J. (Catherine) Reszel II, DDS and Loretta A. Reszel; cherished grandmother of Thomas A. (Emily) III, Zachary J. Schultz, Lillian G., Robert A., Isabel V., Christian G. Reszel, Ian and Taylor Mortellaro; great-grandmother of Raegan; caring daughter of the late Edward and Carmella (nee Pirlo) Milani; dear sister of Rosalie (Norman) Mruk, Recail (Richard) Brossard and the late Jeannette (late Nicholas) LaMonte; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). Friends Invited. Mary Ann was a life long scholar and loved being in the classroom. She studied many subjects including optometry, fencing and aviation, earning her private pilot license. She married her late husband in 1960 and moved to Zurich, Switzerland where her two youngest children were born. They traveled extensively throughout Europe. Upon returning to the US, Mary Ann graduated from Buffalo State College with a teaching degree and later earned her masters degree from Medaille College. She taught hundreds of middle school children in Buffalo Schools as well as St. James School in Depew. Mary Ann has held various administrative positions. In her seventies, she went on to earn her Ph.D. She was actively involved in the DeGraff Hosptial Auxiliary and was president of the Zonta Club. She was very proud of her role in the Selective Service. After the passing of her husband in 2014, she went on to place as a top poker player in area tournaments. Recently she was working on having her children's book published. If desired, memorials may be made to the Veterans Administration of WNY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.