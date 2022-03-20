RILEY - Mary A. (nee Williams)
March 16, 2022, of South Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Donald; dearest mother of John (Alma), Susan (Norm) Brem, Donna Riley, and the late Kevin (Mary) Riley; grandmother of Timothy Brem, Brittany (Dylan) Seufert and Marissa Riley; great-grandmother of Jace Kevin Seufert; sister of Theresa Williams, Jack Williams, and the late Helen (late Robert) Tracy. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-822-4371, (Same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) where prayers will be held at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Flowers gratefully declined. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.