Mary T. ROGERS
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
ROGERS - Mary T. (nee Coffey)
December 31, 2021, beloved wife of the late Dr. James E. Rogers; devoted mother of James H. (Pamela) Rogers, Colleen (David) Losi, Mary (Matthew) O'Brien, Patrick Rogers, Sarah Lempko, Molly (Leo) Miller, Sheila Eberhard and the late Daniel J. Rogers; loving grandmother of Mari Rogers, Kelsey Rogers, Andrew Rogers, James (Meg) Losi, Lauren Losi, Courtney (Sean) Broderick, Catherine O'Brien, Michael O'Brien, Abbey Rogers, Marissa Lempko, Michael Lempko, Morgan Lempko, Jessica (Tomas) Callochia, Drew Rogers, Jennifer Rogers, Erin (Michael) Kracker, Chloe Miller, Jack Eberhard, Molly Eberhard; great-grandmother of Luca and Natalie; dear sister of James (Mary) Coffey and Brian (Judy) Coffey and the late John, Ethel Forness, Ellen Riordan, David, Patrick,Thomas and Emmett; aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials in Mary's memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and Southern Tier, 100 River Rock Dr., #104, Buffalo, NY 14207. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
