MIOSI - Mary Rose
(nee Marone)
Of St. Petersburg, Florida, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 52 years, Frank Miosi Sr., along with her children and family. Mary Rose was born November 15, 1948, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She was a longtime resident of the City of Tonawanda, NY, before relocating to Florida in 1994. She attended St. Francis of Assisi school in Tonawanda. She and Frank Sr. owned a home and raised their three children, Roseanne, Alicia and Frank Jr. in Tonawanda. She was predeceased by her parents, Ferris and Ann (nee Ganim) Marone, who were both raised in Michigan before setting roots in Tonawanda, NY. They stayed there to raise Mary and her six siblings. They were also proprietors of Marone's Deli where Mary worked. Also preceded in death by her in-laws, Joseph Sr. and Beatrice (nee Salazar) Miosi; her brother and his wife, Ganim and Linda Marone; and her beloved pet Benji; she is survived by her husband, Frank Miosi Sr.; her daughters Roseanne Johnson (Ronnie), Alicia Lineberger (John) and son Frank Miosi Jr.; her siblings: Della Guenther (Jack), Regina Ensminger (Mitchell), Stephen Marone (Mary), Teresa Walker (Mike) and James Marone (Colleen); her brothers and sisters-in-law: Geraldine Gaffney (Rick), Angela Denton (Sheldon), Joseph Miosi (Sharon), Michael Miosi (Olga) and Annette Czosek (Mike); her grandchildren, Brandon Miosi (Emily), Rebekah Lineberger, Amber DeLong (Brad), Gillian Lineberger, Tyler Miosi, Kayla VanAmber and Joshua Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Cade DeLong; along with many, many, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.