SALMERI - Mary (nee Licata)
Of Snyder, entered into rest on December 10, 2021. Cherished mother of Rosemarie Salmeri and the late Rocco Salmeri; loving sister of Carmela
(late Melvin), Angela, the late Paul (Mary), the late baby Carmelina and the late Thomas; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main St., Amherst on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.