SANDS - Mary M. (nee Quinn)

December 13, 2021, wife of the late Thomas F. Sands; dearest mother of Patricia M. (late Ernie) Colern, Maggie (Jay) Janik, Jacqueline (Les) White, and Dennis (Julie) Sands; loving grandmother of Jerry, Jill and Jay Janik, Thomas, Michael and Matthew Sands; great-grandmother of David Black, Ellie Janik and Carson Hirsch; dear sister of Dorothy (Fred) Langdon, Helen (late Fred) Roland, the late John (late Betty), Geary (late Ann), late Timothy (late Joan) and the late Patricia Quinn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site at 11:30 AM on Saturday. Please assemble at church. Face masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.