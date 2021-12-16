SANDS - Mary M. (nee Quinn) December 13, 2021, wife of the late Thomas F. Sands; dearest mother of Patricia M. (late Ernie) Colern, Maggie (Jay) Janik, Jacqueline (Les) White, and Dennis (Julie) Sands; loving grandmother of Jerry, Jill and Jay Janik, Thomas, Michael and Matthew Sands; great-grandmother of David Black, Ellie Janik and Carson Hirsch; dear sister of Dorothy (Fred) Langdon, Helen (late Fred) Roland, the late John (late Betty), Geary (late Ann), late Timothy (late Joan) and the late Patricia Quinn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site at 11:30 AM on Saturday. Please assemble at church. Face masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. She was such a sweet lady!
Deepest sympathy!
Laura Jerard Low
December 17, 2021
John M. Quinn
December 17, 2021
Condolences from the family of John McGrath.
Diane Blaser
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Lots of fun with her at some of your family gatherings. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Maggie, and the whole family
Jan Zittel
Friend
December 17, 2021
Dennis & Family - I am so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. I so enjoyed spending time with her and I thank you for allowing me to get to know her better. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Snyder
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dorothy, Remembering Mary in prayer..Hope '22 is well for you and Fred...
Jim Mulderig ...Pittsburgh, Pa
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Moms passing...I always remember her smile and great sense of humor. RIP Ms. Sands--miss our Kimberly days
Barbara Smith/Mittleman
Other
December 16, 2021
God Bless your Mother Mary. She was a wonderful lady. She is with your Dad Tom in Heaven now.God Bless them and your families.