SARGENT - Mary Louise
(nee Mascio)
Of Derby, entered into rest March 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Patrick D. Sargent; devoted mother of Daniel (Laura), Patrick and the late Michael Sargent; cherished grandmother of Kristin, Jason (Lisa), Ashley, Samantha, Trevor and the late Kevin Sargent; adored great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mascio. Dear sister of Tina (late John) Makelke, Joseph Mascio, late Jane Wolcott, late Phyllis Cohen, late Delores Teeft, late Nick, late Severio, late Carlo and the late John Mascio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be may be made to a charity of your choice
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.