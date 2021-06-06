SCHENCK - Mary L.

June 5, 1933 - May 27, 2021. Passed away peacefully in the arms of her son and daughters at her side. Mary was the daughter of Henry E. Albert and Veronica L. Schlager; loving wife for over 55 years to the late Jackson R. Schenck. Mary was a dedicated nurse, graduating from Buffalo General Hospital in 1954. Survived by her three daughters and two sons, Mark, Karen, Sandra, James and Linda and her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. With faith, she is happily reunited with her husband, family and friends and remains in our hearts and memories.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.