Mary L. SCHENCK
SCHENCK - Mary L.
June 5, 1933 - May 27, 2021. Passed away peacefully in the arms of her son and daughters at her side. Mary was the daughter of Henry E. Albert and Veronica L. Schlager; loving wife for over 55 years to the late Jackson R. Schenck. Mary was a dedicated nurse, graduating from Buffalo General Hospital in 1954. Survived by her three daughters and two sons, Mark, Karen, Sandra, James and Linda and her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. With faith, she is happily reunited with her husband, family and friends and remains in our hearts and memories.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My sweet, sweet Gram... I love you so much!
Gina
Family
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the family. May your happy memories help you thru this sad time.
Kitty Schadel
June 7, 2021
Always up for a good time, no matter what or where... afternoons are always better
Lin
Family
June 6, 2021
