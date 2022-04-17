SCHNITZER - Sr. Mary Lou SSJOf Clarence, entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2022, at age 70. Loving daughter of the late Harold and Mary (nee Perry) Schnitzer; survived by cherished cousins and Sisters in her Religious Community. Relatives and friends may visit the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, on Friday (April 22, 2022), from 4-7 PM, where a Prayer Service will be offered at 6:15 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sisters of St. Joseph Chapel on Saturday (April 23, 2022), at 9:30 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 protocols. If desired, contributions in Sr. Mary Lou's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Memories, reflections, and online condolences may be offered at: