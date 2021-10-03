Menu
Mary A. SCHUNK
SCHUNK - Mary A.
(nee Zielinski )
September 25, 2021 of Springville, NY at the age of 84 Years. Loving wife of the late Richard E. Schunk. Dearest mother of Stephen R. Schunk. Sister of the late Dorothy (Frank) Wozniak, Rita, Lawrence (Anna), Raymond, John, Lucian (Pauline), Joseph, Bernard (Francis) and Stephen (Joyce) Zielinski. A memorial mass will be offered Saturday October 16, 2021 at 11 AM from St. Aloysius Church Springville, NY. Please assemble at church. Mary was active in St. Aloysius Parish and school, the Telephone Pioneers and the Springville Clotch Club. If desired memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Regional School, 186 Franklin St. Springville, NY 14141. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
Springville, NY
