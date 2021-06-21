SCHWARTZ - Mary In loving memory of Mary Anna Schwartz (nee Zimmer) 1928 - 2021. Mary passed peacefully June 20, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, late of Springville, NY. Loving wife of the late Raymond Schwartz; survived by children, James Schwartz (Lynne), Sharon Finnegan (Mike), Dianne Gibbons (Earl), Wendy Eberth (Brian); grandchildren, Jennifer Barber (Greg), Megan Gibbons (Will), Lindsay Davis (Blair), Kyle Gibbons, Bradley Kraska (Jennifer), Jillian Kraska (Nick); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bella, Jake, Callum and Rhett; loving sister of Joan (dec'd) and Norma (dec'd); survived by sister, Rita Mospaw and numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with her nature, Funeral Services are private and for immediate family only.