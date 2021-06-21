SCHWARTZ - Mary

In loving memory of Mary Anna Schwartz (nee Zimmer) 1928 - 2021. Mary passed peacefully June 20, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, late of Springville, NY. Loving wife of the late Raymond Schwartz; survived by children, James Schwartz (Lynne), Sharon Finnegan (Mike), Dianne Gibbons (Earl), Wendy Eberth (Brian); grandchildren, Jennifer Barber (Greg), Megan Gibbons (Will), Lindsay Davis (Blair), Kyle Gibbons, Bradley Kraska (Jennifer), Jillian Kraska (Nick); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bella, Jake, Callum and Rhett; loving sister of Joan (dec'd) and Norma (dec'd); survived by sister, Rita Mospaw and numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with her nature, Funeral Services are private and for immediate family only.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.