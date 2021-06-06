SELL - Mary Anne
(nee Goergen)
Of Blasdell, NY, June 1st, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leon F. "Lee" Sell; loving mother of Edmund M., Phillip A. (Maria) and the late Thomas L. (Darlene) and Eric S. Sell; cherished grandmother of Casey, Thomas, Olivia and Cameron; predeceased by seven brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences shared at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.