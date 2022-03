SELL - Mary Anne(nee Goergen)Of Blasdell, NY, June 1st, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leon F. "Lee" Sell; loving mother of Edmund M., Phillip A. (Maria) and the late Thomas L. (Darlene) and Eric S. Sell; cherished grandmother of Casey, Thomas, Olivia and Cameron; predeceased by seven brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences shared at www.kaczorfunerals.com