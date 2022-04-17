Menu
Mary S. SERAFINI
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
SERAFINI - Mary S.
(nee Fahey)
Passed away on April 14, 2022. Dear mother of Philip M. (Brenda Ann) Serafini Jr., Brittany (Brenden) Serafini and Nicole Serafini; loving grandmother of Savannah and Ariella; daughter of the late William and Mary Jo (Augustine) Fahey; sister of Kevin (Cyndee) Fahey, Karen (Kenneth) Wesolowski and the late William and Maureen Fahey; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., on Wednesday at 10 AM and from St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM. The family will be present at the funeral home on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roswell Park, c/o Lymphoma Clinic. Mary was the proud owner of Serafini's Delicatessen on Seneca Street. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
