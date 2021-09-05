Menu
Of South Buffalo, NY, September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard P. Sicienski; dearest mother of Justin R. (Caroline) Sicienski; grandmother of Josephine and Amelia; daughter of the late Daniel R. and Rita (Chase) Miller; sister of Daniel (Terry), Frank and John (Sue) Miller; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, September 6, 2021, from 3-7 PM at: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Sep
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY
I knew Mary from seeing her smile in the halls of sorrento cheese. RIP.
tim Wellenzohn
Work
September 8, 2021
