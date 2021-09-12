SMOLAREK - Mary L. "Susan" (nee Bugl)
September 10, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Smolarek; loving daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Bugl; devoted sister of Howard (Christina) Bugl, late Dennis Bugl, Bernard (Anne) Bugl, Bernadette (Stanley) Lukasik, Theresa A. Mitchell, Elaine (Ambrose) Strong, Michael (Darlene) Bugl and the late Catherine Ivie; special friend of David and Donna Carapetyan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Wednesday, September 15th, at 10 AM in the chapel of Our Lady Help of Christians, 4125 Union Rd. Cheektowaga (corner of Genesee St). Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.