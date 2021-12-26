SMYTH - Mary Bridget
(nee Gilleran)
December 23, 2021. Born in Roscommon, Ireland, December 31, 1932. Beloved wife of the late Robert Henry Smyth. Devoted and loving mother of Mary Smyth-Penney, M.D. (Tom Penney) of Providence, RI; Robert (Suzanne) Smyth of Long Island, NY; Theresa Smyth, Esq. (Joseph Zablotski, Esq.) of the Town of Tonawanda, NY; and Colleen Smyth Sicignano of Clarence, NY. Dear grandmother of Margot, Olivia, Meghan, Erin, Timothy, Casimir, Aleksander, Greta, Sophia, and James. Sister of Rose Gilleran of Drogheda, Ireland. Family will be present on Monday, December 27, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of BVM Church (Harris Hill). Interment at United German and French Cemetery. Condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.