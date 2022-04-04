Spaulding, Mary Johanna "Jo" -

Mary Johanna Spaulding (Jo) died peacefully on April 1, 2022 after struggling with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for over a year. Jo was born on February 9, 1946, in Buffalo, New York. She was an only child and shared a strong bond with her father. After finishing high school in Kenmore, New York, she attended Michigan State and Northwestern. Jo is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Donald Spaulding (Bellingham, Washington): and daughter Kathryn Spaulding (West Seattle, Washington). During the progression of her illness, Jo was cared for by the loving hands of her daughter, her husband, and her caregivers. An intimate family service was held on April 1st, 2022 at which time she passed with the support of Washington's Death with Dignity Act. It was a peaceful and perfect exit from this life. Jo will be greatly missed.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.