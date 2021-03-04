Menu
Sister Mary GLOSE "Sister Michaeline" SSJ
GLOSE SSJ - Sister Mary
"Sister Michaeline"
Entered peacefully into rest on February 28, 2021 at age 88. Loving daughter of the late Clement and Henrietta (nee Miller) Glose; dear sister of Bernice (late James) Leising and the late Albert (Elizabeth) Glose, Dolores (Gordon) Buxton, Franklin (Florence) Glose and Florence (Julius) Koczot; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and Sisters in her religious community. Services private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. If desired, contributions in Sister Mary's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sweet Sister Mary was such a gem. Rest in peace.
Emily Gorney
March 7, 2021
Sister Michaeline was my first grade teacher at St. Joseph's School in Fredonia N.Y. I still remember how kind and sweet she was to all the kids. I am now 70 and live in the Buffalo area. Sister gave me a strong beginning to my spiritual life by her example! She was a gift from God to me and my family and I am grateful. My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Carol Cantillon
March 4, 2021
