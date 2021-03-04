GLOSE SSJ - Sister Mary
"Sister Michaeline"
Entered peacefully into rest on February 28, 2021 at age 88. Loving daughter of the late Clement and Henrietta (nee Miller) Glose; dear sister of Bernice (late James) Leising and the late Albert (Elizabeth) Glose, Dolores (Gordon) Buxton, Franklin (Florence) Glose and Florence (Julius) Koczot; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and Sisters in her religious community. Services private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. If desired, contributions in Sister Mary's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2021.