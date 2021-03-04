Sister Michaeline was my first grade teacher at St. Joseph's School in Fredonia N.Y. I still remember how kind and sweet she was to all the kids. I am now 70 and live in the Buffalo area. Sister gave me a strong beginning to my spiritual life by her example! She was a gift from God to me and my family and I am grateful. My heartfelt condolences to her family.

Carol Cantillon March 4, 2021