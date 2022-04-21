STASZAK - Mary

April 18, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Norbert S. Staszak; dear mother of Paul (Susan), Lynn (David) Kozinski and the late Carl; dear grandmother of Victoria, Nicole and Matthew; sister of Jerome "Jerry" (Susan) and Thaddeus "Ted" (Mary) Czajkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Como Park Blvd. at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.