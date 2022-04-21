Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary STASZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
STASZAK - Mary
April 18, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Norbert S. Staszak; dear mother of Paul (Susan), Lynn (David) Kozinski and the late Carl; dear grandmother of Victoria, Nicole and Matthew; sister of Jerome "Jerry" (Susan) and Thaddeus "Ted" (Mary) Czajkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Como Park Blvd. at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Resurrection R.C. Church
Como Park Blvd. at Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.