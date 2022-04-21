STASZAK - Mary April 18, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Norbert S. Staszak; dear mother of Paul (Susan), Lynn (David) Kozinski and the late Carl; dear grandmother of Victoria, Nicole and Matthew; sister of Jerome "Jerry" (Susan) and Thaddeus "Ted" (Mary) Czajkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, Como Park Blvd. at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY.