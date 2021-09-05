STORCH - Mary Ann
(nee Weber)
August 31, 2021. Beloved mother of William B. (Susan) Storch and the late Maureen E. Storch and the late Colleen L. (late James) Brandon; cherished grandmother of Kristen (Kyle) Donahue, Kelly Brandon and Anne Elizabeth (Phil) Schultz; great-grandmother of Lily and Micah Schultz and Sean Murphy Donahue; dear sister of Robert (Carolyn) Weber. Mary Ann is the devoted aunt to Brenda (Robert) Weber-Miller, Kevin (late Margaret) Weber, Jeffrey (Kim David) Weber, David Weber and many great-nieces and great-nephews; she is also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday, September 9th, from 4 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, September 10th, at 11 AM at the First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to First Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Luke Lutheran Church (Cheektowaga, NY) or the charity of your choice
