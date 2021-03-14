Sumner - Mary Ellen
(nee Dougherty)
March 7, 2021 at the age of 93, of West
Seneca, NY. Daughter of the late Michael and Eva Dougherty; beloved wife of the late Norman; dearest mother of Mark (Barbara), Kris (Kathy) and the late David (Diane) Sumner and Susan (late Terrie) Boerst; cherished grandmother of Scott, Todd (Kim), Kristen, Travis, Erin, Hannah, Esther, Michael, Max, Sean and many great-grandchildren. Mary Ellen was a resident of West Seneca for over 70 years. Private Funeral Services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.