Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ellen SUMNER
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Sumner - Mary Ellen
(nee Dougherty)
March 7, 2021 at the age of 93, of West
Seneca, NY. Daughter of the late Michael and Eva Dougherty; beloved wife of the late Norman; dearest mother of Mark (Barbara), Kris (Kathy) and the late David (Diane) Sumner and Susan (late Terrie) Boerst; cherished grandmother of Scott, Todd (Kim), Kristen, Travis, Erin, Hannah, Esther, Michael, Max, Sean and many great-grandchildren. Mary Ellen was a resident of West Seneca for over 70 years. Private Funeral Services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.