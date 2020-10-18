JEBB - Mary T. "Bibber" (nee Truscott)
March 31, 1930 - October 14, 2020, passed away peacefully at her home at age 90, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Buffalo, NY. The beloved mother of three and grandmother to seven, Bibber was a lifelong Elmwood Village resident, who spent countless hours in the service of others via education, philanthropy, and volunteering. For seventeen years she taught pre-school at the Westminster Church Early Childhood Program, and served on the boards of many landmark organizations including, The Children's Hospital Association, Visiting Nurses Association, Buffalo Seminary, Westminster Nursery School, and Board of Managers of the Buffalo Children's Hospital. Bibber helped raise record funding as Chair of the Women's Division of the United Way and had been President of the Elmwood Franklin School PTA. She graduated from the Franklin School, Buffalo Seminary and in 1951 from Wheaton College (Norton, MA), where she starred as a four-sport varsity athlete, excelling in tennis, field hockey, swimming and basketball and followed up by teaching athletics at The Park School upon her return to Buffalo. In 2012, she was inducted into the Buffalo Seminary Athletic Hall of Fame. She had been a member of the Garret Club, the Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club, and the Cherry Hill Club in Ontario. Alongside her love for helping others, Bibber loved the beach, sunshine and sitting on her porch at her summer cottage in the cool of the early evening. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Jebb; brothers John L. and George B. Truscott, and is survived by her son William T. Jebb; daughter Katharine Jebb Norton (Jim); son Douglas S. Jebb (Nuala) and beloved grandchildren Margot Jebb Lussier, Molly Norton, Andrew Jebb, T. Jebb Norton and Timothy Jebb; along with members of the Truscott family. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.