TEACH - Mary Leanora
(nee Scheu)
98, of New London, NH, died peacefully at Woodcrest Village in New London, NH on October 5, 2021. Mary was born in Buffalo, NY in 1923, the daughter of Edward M. and Marguerite (Stone) Scheu. Mary lived the first 47 years of her life in and around Buffalo, NY and Point Abino, ON, Canada. She graduated from Park School in Snyder, NY and then went on to Colby Junior College in New London, NH, graduating in 1943. Mary then continued her education at the Boston School of Occupational Therapy, graduating in 1946 as a Registered Occupational Therapist. She was employed by the Northington Army Hospital, Tuscaloosa, AL and then at the Buffalo Children's Hospital, Buffalo, NY. Mary and ex-husband, Robert Teach, moved the family of eight to Wilmot, NH in the summer of 1970. Mary spent the remainder of her active years as a professional volunteer. Mary was a member and volunteer of numerous organizations in the New London area. Those organizations included the First Baptist Church, New London Hospital Board of Trustees, Lake Sunapee Regional Visiting Nurse Association, New London Hospital Auxiliary, Chargers Club of Colby-Sawyer College, Hospice in the Lake Sunapee Area, Meals on Wheels, Mary D. Haddad Bandstand Committee and the New Hampshire Women's Foundation. For her many years of service to Colby-Sawyer, Mary received several awards, including the Town Gown Award in 1989, the Alumni Service Award in 1993, and the Susan Colgate Cleveland Medal in 2002 which is the college's highest honor. In 2011 Mary received the Third of a Century Award from The New London Service Organization. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family at home on Little Lake Sunapee. Playing with the dogs, baking cookies, knitting, gardening, sailing, tennis, and watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing for hour on hour. She especially enjoyed sipping on a beer and listening for the loons as the sun set over the horizon of her cherished lake. Mary is survived by her six children and their spouses: Nancy Teach of Andover, NH; Donna (Teach) and Robert Young of New London, NH; Heidi (Teach) and Michael Moulton of Wilmot, NH; Barbara Teach of New London, NH; Rebecca (Teach) Lohmann of Sunapee, NH; and Rob and Linda Teach of Stuart, FL. Her eleven grandchildren will forever cherish their memories and the loving support of their beloved Grammy. Jessica Teach and Kenn Navarro of San Francisco, CA; Joshua and Selene Moulton of Houston, TX; Peter and Lyndsay Moulton of Sutton, NH; Jeremy Gross of Sunapee, NH; Michael and Meagan Moulton of Patterson, NY; Allison Coy of New London, NH; Matthew and Madeleine Young of Chicago, IL; Stephanie Young Jennison of New London, NH; Derek Lohmann of Hillsboro, NH; Nicholas Lohmann of John's Island, SC; Benjamin and Alyssa Lohmann of Croydon, NH. She was also grateful to have six great grandchildren: Madilyn and Jake Moulton, Morgan Schaefer, Leanora Jennison, and Jack and Ted Lohmann. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her four brothers, William, Robert, Donald and Edward Scheu. Mary's family is forever grateful for the thoughtful, compassionate care given by Woodcrest Village and the Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurse Association. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in New London, NH on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service in Cleveland Hall at the Church. Masks will be required for both gatherings. The service will be live streamed at www.firstbaptistchurchnewlondon.org
. A private family burial in the West Part Cemetery, New London, NH will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Regional VNA & Hospice, POB 2207, New London, NH 03257; Little Sunapee Protective Assoc. POB 1653, New London, NH 03257; or Colby-Sawyer College, 541 Main Street, New London, NH 03257. Personal condolence notes may be sent to the family at: The Family of Mary Teach, PO Box 23, New London, NH 03257. Chadwick Funeral Home, New London, NH is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.