TIERNEY - Mary (nee Whitlock)
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William Tierney, Edmund (Elaine) Tierney, Thomas (Francine) Tierney, Mary (late Michael Feeney and Robert Caruso) Feeney-Caruso, Jeanette (Clark) Richey and the late Samantha Tierney; adored grandmother of ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; cherished sister of the late Edmund (Shirley) Whitlock, George (Kay) Whitlock, Alice Whitlock, and Anna (James) Moran. Also survived by Theresa (Chris) Lates, James Moran and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Infant Of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 (please assemble at church) on Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Ridge Lawn cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Mary's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd. West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear face covering.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.