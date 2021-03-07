Menu
Mary TIERNEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
TIERNEY - Mary (nee Whitlock)
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on March 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William Tierney, Edmund (Elaine) Tierney, Thomas (Francine) Tierney, Mary (late Michael Feeney and Robert Caruso) Feeney-Caruso, Jeanette (Clark) Richey and the late Samantha Tierney; adored grandmother of ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; cherished sister of the late Edmund (Shirley) Whitlock, George (Kay) Whitlock, Alice Whitlock, and Anna (James) Moran. Also survived by Theresa (Chris) Lates, James Moran and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Infant Of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 (please assemble at church) on Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Ridge Lawn cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Mary's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd. West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear face covering.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Infant Of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Dr, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry to hear of her passing - we hope you all find some peace in this challenging time.
The Carpenters
March 13, 2021
Mary, I was deeply sorry to read that you had lost your Mom and your husband, Bob. I wish you and your family peace as you face the profound loss of your loved ones. Sending prayers and support at this difficult time. Karen
Karen Gallagher
March 12, 2021
Our deepest condolences. You and your family are in our prayers.
Garry Daigler
March 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of family! Your mom was a sweet loving mom! Many fond memories of her growing up on west side with all. So hard to lose our loved ones. May God give you strength and keep the Irish family bond strong!
Pattiann Imperi
March 7, 2021
My sincere sympathy on the loss of your Mom.
Yvonne Garrity
March 7, 2021
