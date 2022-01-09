TORCH - Mary Ann "Penny"
(nee Grant)
January 5, 2022, age 84. Beloved wife of Charles L. "Skip" Torch; loving mother of Robert (Susan), David, and Jeffrey (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Isabelle and Charlie; also survived by sisters-in-law Judith (late Raymond) Bray and Shirley (late Joseph Bettinger) Torch. Arrangements by the AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME, INC. A private service will be held at a later date at the family's request. If desired, memorials may be made in Penny's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As an only child who lost her father at age 13, Penny developed a deep appreciation for family and friends throughout her life. She celebrated 60 years of marriage with Skip on December 26th and was a proud mother of three energetic boys. She treasured her years cheering on her sons in their litany of sporting events. Outside of family, Penny devoted her time to teaching. She began her career teaching Grade 3 in Cheektowaga Central Schools, taking time off to raise her family. She returned to education and retired as a teacher aide in the Williamsville Central School District where she received the American Education Award for Support Staff in 1986. For 22 years she volunteered at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital's Surgical Waiting Room. She also volunteered at Literacy Volunteers of America, teaching adults English as a second language from which she developed lasting friendships with her "students". An avid reader, she was an active member of the Clarence Book Club for many years and also read for the blind. Penny loved family camping trips and Elderhostel programs across the United States with close friends. She traveled as far as New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii and Alaska and had visited almost every European country. Penny will always be remembered for the great love she had of her family and friends. She was selfless, generous, gracious and kind to all who crossed paths with her. No matter the challenges she faced, she always kept her wits and humor about her giving us all an endless gift of laughter. The family would like to thank all the staff at Canterbury Woods and Oxford Village for their devoted and loving care of Penny. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.