URBANSKI - Mary D. (nee Kroll)
December 13, 2021. Age 90 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Urbanski. Loving mother of Susan (David) Skotarczak. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Benjamin) Jenkins. Great-grandmother of Caroline Rae. No prior visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23rd at 11AM in St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Rd., West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.