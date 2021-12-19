Menu
Mary D. URBANSKI
URBANSKI - Mary D. (nee Kroll)
December 13, 2021. Age 90 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Urbanski. Loving mother of Susan (David) Skotarczak. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Benjamin) Jenkins. Great-grandmother of Caroline Rae. No prior visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23rd at 11AM in St. Matthew's Cemetery, 180 French Rd., West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Cemetery
180 French Road, West, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue & Dave & Family, So sorry to hear about your Mom. I pray that you find Strength and Peace through this sorrowful time.
Mike & Janice
December 19, 2021
