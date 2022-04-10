VACANTI - Mary Murphy
Age 80, of Dewittville, NY, formally of Orchard Park, NY passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2022. Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russell Vacanti and four children, Michael Vacanti of Alexander, NY, Matthew Vacanti of Baldwinsville, NY; Jonathan Vacanti of Charlottesville, VA; Rachel Vacanti Roberts of Kenmore, NY; and two sisters, Elizabeth Murphy Hannon of Angelica, NY and Eleanor Murphy Pagano of Farmington, NY. Predeceased were her mother, Ella Murphy, 102, her father Francis Murphy, 103, and a baby brother Jimmy, 9 months. Mary taught Special Education in West Seneca schools for 20 years, retiring in June 2001. Friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, April 12th in the Lind Funeral Home. Following visitation Tuesday, a Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bemus Point, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750. To leave a memory or an online condolence, please visit www.lindfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.