Ward - Mary "June" (nee Curtin)
March 25, 2022, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late James P. Ward, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Davis, Margaret (Richard) Coughlin, Theresa (Edward) McGuire, Susan (Matthew) Nappo, Audrey Nappo, James P. Ward, Jr. and Bridget (Brian) Phillips; cherished grandmother of Mark, Megan, Rikki Jean, Benjamin, David, Gary, Charlie, Edward, T.J., Matthew, Lori, Jonathan, Hannah, Patrick, Anthony, Zachary, Braden and Blake; dear sister of Margie Pfalzgraf, Richard Colin Kelly (Kay) Curtin, late Jean (Col. Joseph Biscone), late Paul (late Gloria) Curtin, late Charles (late Rusty) Curtin, late Rosemary (late Edgar) McManus, late William (late Irene) Curtin, late James (Maryann) Curtin, late Mary Janet (late Stephen V. Garvin, late Paul Schmatz, and late John "Noey" Nostrant) Nostrant; late Francis (late Mary Lou) Curtin, late Eileen Curtin; and late Joseph Curtin; also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to OLV Charities. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.