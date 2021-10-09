WELCH - Mary Jane (nee Daly)
Passed quietly into rest on October 4th 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, February 25, 1935, Mary was a lifelong resident of Buffalo, and Wheatfield, NY. Mary had a long career as a loan officer at Golddome, Buffalo Savings, and Key Banks in Buffalo. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charles D. Welch; and grandson Sean Young Welch; she is survived by her beloved son Daniel C. Welch (Sharon), niece Cindy Vastolla, grandchildren Casey Young (Lindsey), Brenden Young Welch and Brian and Rheanne Harrell. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Cassius, Addicus and Thaddeus Young, as well as many other much loved family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joe's University Church on Tuesday, at 10 AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, one of Mary's favorite charities. Eternal rest grant unto Mary oh Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.