WERNER - Mary Ann
(nee Regan)
Of West Seneca, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late George J. Werner; loving mother of Andrew (Jennifer) and Kristine Werner; dearest grandmother of Zachary and Ryan; sister of the late Neil (late Sylvia) Regan, John Jr. (late Grace) Regan and Charles Regan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., appreciated. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.