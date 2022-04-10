Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann WERNER
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Send Flowers
WERNER - Mary Ann
(nee Regan)
Of West Seneca, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late George J. Werner; loving mother of Andrew (Jennifer) and Kristine Werner; dearest grandmother of Zachary and Ryan; sister of the late Neil (late Sylvia) Regan, John Jr. (late Grace) Regan and Charles Regan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., appreciated. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.