WERNER - Mary Ann(nee Regan)Of West Seneca, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late George J. Werner; loving mother of Andrew (Jennifer) and Kristine Werner; dearest grandmother of Zachary and Ryan; sister of the late Neil (late Sylvia) Regan, John Jr. (late Grace) Regan and Charles Regan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., appreciated. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com