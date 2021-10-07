WILEY - Mary Ann October 2, 2021, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved daughter of Bernadette and the late Michael Wiley; loving sister of Michael, Nicole Vogel, Sue Ellen and Elizabeth Wiley; cherished aunt of Elizabeth Wiley and Joshua Phillips. Family will be present on Friday from 4-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.
Bonnie & Nicole, Michael, Sue Ellen, Elizabeth,
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mary will be forever missed, and I was lucky to be a part of her life and your family. Thank you all everything, our memories will never be forgotten.
I love you all