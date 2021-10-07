Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann WILEY
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
WILEY - Mary Ann
October 2, 2021, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved daughter of Bernadette and the late Michael Wiley; loving sister of Michael, Nicole Vogel, Sue Ellen and Elizabeth Wiley; cherished aunt of Elizabeth Wiley and Joshua Phillips. Family will be present on Friday from 4-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church
2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bonnie & Nicole, Michael, Sue Ellen, Elizabeth, My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mary will be forever missed, and I was lucky to be a part of her life and your family. Thank you all everything, our memories will never be forgotten. I love you all
Michelle Morton
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results