Sister Mary Christine WINTERHALTER OSF
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
WINTERHALTER - Sister Mary Christine, Osf
March 31, 2022, age 79; daughter of the late Frederick and Wilma Grace (Meisner) Winterhalter, Jr. Survived by brother, William; aunt Enid Sweet; and uncle Jack Winterhalter; also nieces, nephews, many cousins, and countless friends. Predeceased by parents; brothers, Roger and Frederick (Ricky); and stepmother, Geraldine Winterhalter. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends invited. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Share memories and condolences on her tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
