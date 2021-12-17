WITAKOWSKI - Mary
Of Prosperity, SC and formerly of Buffalo, NY, age 86, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Angela Ferrar Simone. Mary will always be remembered as someone who put her family first and who made her home her highest priority. She loved to bake, and made the perfect apple pie and pizzelles, along with many other wonderful desserts and treats. She also enjoyed playing all sorts of card games, especially when it meant spending time with family and friends. She was generous, kind, and strong, and would let you know her thoughts in a clear and loving way. Everyone who met Mary liked her and enjoyed her company. She and husband Richard built a beautiful life and family together. They enjoyed traveling the world together, but always most enjoyed returning home. Her daughter was the apple of her eye, and they were best friends to the end. Her granddaughter was her pride and joy, and she relished time spent with her and teaching her to play cards. Mary would want those she loved to live life fully and to always remember to keep their family as close together as possible, no matter what. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 64 years, Richard Witakowski; her daughter, Joann Claspill (Paul) of Columbia, SC; her granddaugter Ella Wood; her step-grandchildren, Brittany and Zachary Claspill of Columbia, SC; her nephew, Salvatore Aquisto (Jan) of Prosperity, SC. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Rose, Gregory, Joseph, Lucy, and Ida. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19th at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Lutheran Church in Prosperity. Interment will take place in Buffalo, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at whitakerfuneralhome.com
. WHITAKER FUNERAL HOME is honored to assist the family.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.