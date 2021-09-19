WROBLEWSKI - Mary T.
(nee Niedzielski)
September 13, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Wroblewski; loving mother of Robert (Adeline) Wroblewski and Kathy (Carl) Koeppel; cherished grandmother of Dr. Megan (Andrew) Kruse, Michael (Jessica) Koeppel, Rachel Wroblewski and Robb Wroblewski; adored great-grandmother of Madison; dear sister of the late Edward (Marcia) Sunday; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to the Cleveland Clinic - Breast Cancer Center. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.