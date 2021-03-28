Menu
Mary Ann WUTZ
FUNERAL HOME
DiStasio Funeral Home - South Dayton
478 Route 83 Balcom Corners
South Dayton, NY
WUTZ - Mary Ann
81, of South Dayton, NY entered into rest March 26, 2021. She was born February 10, 1940 to the late Francis and Margaret (Seileman) Howard. Mary enjoyed bingo, slot machines, bird watching, hummingbirds and all animals especially the family's cats and dogs. After retirement, she traveled to Florida and Kentucky in the fall and winter months with her husband Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Wutz; her cherished children Karen and Michael Wutz; her siblings Peggy Wilcox, Frances Waterman and Anna (Brian) Colvin; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Jean Nobles, Betty Lou Richter, Douglas, Donald and Richard Howard and an infant sister Nancy. Relatives and friends may visit DiSTASIO FUNERAL HOME, 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners, South Dayton Monday from 7 to 9 PM. Entombment will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 NY 16 Olean, NY 14760. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
DiStasio Funeral Home Inc.
478 Route 83 Balcom Corners, South Dayton, NY
Mar
30
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
4973 Rogers Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
DiStasio Funeral Home - South Dayton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mr Wutz, Karen and Mike, we are so sorry to hear about your Mom! Our deepest sympathies and condolences.
Mary Lou and Leon
March 29, 2021
Tom, Karen and Mike, we send our prayers to you
Bill and Beth Fulton
March 28, 2021
