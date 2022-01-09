Menu
Mary C. YOUNG
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
YOUNG - Mary C.
Of Buffalo, New York; entered into eternal rest January 2, 2022.Beloved sister of Leo Young Jr. of Buffalo, R. Vincent Young of Columbia, North Carolina and Carol Young of Cheektowaga, New York; dear niece of Eugene E. (Mildred) Young of Lanham, MD and Joy Perry; treasured cousin of Emma Neal Green; loving aunt of several nieces and nephews; daughter of the late James L. and Ruth M. Young; sister of the late Barbara Ann Young; step-sister of the late John and James Shaw. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Church of Christ, 875 East Delavan Avenue, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. Share your reflections and condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Grace United Church of Christ
875 East Delavan Avenue, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grace United Church of Christ
875 East Delavan Avenue, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the children of Alex "Jimmy" Chestnut we offer our deepest condolences to your family. We met "Cat" as children she was truly wonderful to us. She was a true and faithful friend to our Dad up till his passing. I deeply regret about not knowing of her passing until last week. We would have made it our business to be in attendance. We will never forget her kindness! La Verne, Earl and Nadine Chestnut.
LaVerne Chestnut Merriweather
January 25, 2022
