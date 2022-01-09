YOUNG - Mary C.
Of Buffalo, New York; entered into eternal rest January 2, 2022.Beloved sister of Leo Young Jr. of Buffalo, R. Vincent Young of Columbia, North Carolina and Carol Young of Cheektowaga, New York; dear niece of Eugene E. (Mildred) Young of Lanham, MD and Joy Perry; treasured cousin of Emma Neal Green; loving aunt of several nieces and nephews; daughter of the late James L. and Ruth M. Young; sister of the late Barbara Ann Young; step-sister of the late John and James Shaw. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Church of Christ, 875 East Delavan Avenue, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. Share your reflections and condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.