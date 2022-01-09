On behalf of the children of Alex "Jimmy" Chestnut we offer our deepest condolences to your family. We met "Cat" as children she was truly wonderful to us. She was a true and faithful friend to our Dad up till his passing. I deeply regret about not knowing of her passing until last week. We would have made it our business to be in attendance. We will never forget her kindness! La Verne, Earl and Nadine Chestnut.

LaVerne Chestnut Merriweather January 25, 2022