Mary Ann ZUBIENA
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
ZUBIENA - Mary Ann (nee Balducci)
June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Zubiena; dear mother of Dawn (Peter) Gandolfo, Diane (Michael) Morgante and Donna (Thomas) George; loving grandmother of Gina (Anthony), Sal and Michael; great-grandmother of Enzo; sister of Frank (Peggy) Balducci, Stella (Joel) Cristall, the late Nicholas and Nunzio Balducci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Wednesday, July 7th, 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday, July 6th, 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Frank Peg, Brian, Rachel, Lola
July 6, 2021
I love you so much 'mama'. Thank you for all you've taught me about staying positive through tough times and always smiling. Dawn, Dianne and Donna, thank you for sharing your wonderful mother with all of us at autumnview. We will miss her terribly. Her memory will always live on. Praying for all of you for continued healing. Think of me when you have a coffee and a donut
Mackenzie kruger
Work
June 27, 2021
