I love you so much 'mama'. Thank you for all you've taught me about staying positive through tough times and always smiling. Dawn, Dianne and Donna, thank you for sharing your wonderful mother with all of us at autumnview. We will miss her terribly. Her memory will always live on. Praying for all of you for continued healing. Think of me when you have a coffee and a donut

Mackenzie kruger Work June 27, 2021