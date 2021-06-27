ZUBIENA - Mary Ann (nee Balducci)
June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Zubiena; dear mother of Dawn (Peter) Gandolfo, Diane (Michael) Morgante and Donna (Thomas) George; loving grandmother of Gina (Anthony), Sal and Michael; great-grandmother of Enzo; sister of Frank (Peggy) Balducci, Stella (Joel) Cristall, the late Nicholas and Nunzio Balducci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Wednesday, July 7th, 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday, July 6th, 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2021.