CARNEY - MaryAnn
(nee Moslow)
Age 82, December 18, 2021, of Buffalo NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles Robert Carney; loving mother of devoted son Christopher Maile; dear sister of Arthur (Suzanne) Moslow Jr.; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Carney had a 40 year career as a school teacher, spending the last 18 years, prior to retirement at St. John the Baptist, Alden, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10 o'clock in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.