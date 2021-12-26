Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MaryAnn CARNEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CARNEY - MaryAnn
(nee Moslow)
Age 82, December 18, 2021, of Buffalo NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles Robert Carney; loving mother of devoted son Christopher Maile; dear sister of Arthur (Suzanne) Moslow Jr.; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Carney had a 40 year career as a school teacher, spending the last 18 years, prior to retirement at St. John the Baptist, Alden, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10 o'clock in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael Church
651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to MaryAnn's family and friends. She was a wonderful person . She was one of my teachers at Bishop McMahon high school and later her son Christopher was in my preschool religion classes at St. Aloysius church. May she rest peacefully in the arms of our Lord.
Kathy Gannon
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results