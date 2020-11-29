Menu
Maryann E. TIMOFF
TIMOFF - Maryann E.
(nee Metzger)
Entered into rest, November 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Anne Metzger; dear mother of Kathy (Terry) Miller, Alex Timoff, Ann Vosburgh, Karen Timoff and Thomas Timoff; loving grandmother of Elizabeth (Eric) Brennan, Shawn and Jeremy Miller, Rebecca and Hans Vosburgh and Violet Depew; cherished great-grandmother of Rosa, Gianna and Charlyann; dearest sister of Judith VanDruff and Jane (Thomas) Mayer; aunt of Jennifer (Greg) Ramsdell, Patrick (Colleen) Mayer and Lisa Mayer; great-aunt of Nathan Ramsdell and Teagan and Gavin Mayer. Keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, services were held privately by the family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
