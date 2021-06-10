Menu
Maryann EMMERT
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
EMMERT - Maryann
(nee Brown)
Age 89, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, June 8, 2021. Wife of 52 years to the late John G. "Jack" Emmert who died in 2005, mother of Maureen (Jay) Adolf, David W. (Kelly) Emmert, Donna M. (Camille DallaTorre) Emmert and the late John B. (living spouse Tony MacDonald) Emmert; grandmother of Kate (Andrew), Sara (Jordan) and Molly; great-grandmother of Julianna, Emily and Eleanor; sister of the late Gracie (late Vince) Graber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Maryann had an active social life with many close and valued friends. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many places special to her including Europe, China and Africa. In her retirement, Maryann volunteered at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for many years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 11th) from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted Friday evening at 7 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Maryann may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maureen, thinking of you and your family. You were so blessed to have such a loving mother - hold on to the happy memories.
Lee Wood
Other
June 20, 2021
Donna and family, My sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. I know she was a wonderful woman who had a good heart and a loving family.
Roger Herle
June 12, 2021
Mary Ann, we have been friends for a long time. We met at the phone company. Jack & you, Dick & I had wonderful times together. I´ll miss you, Mary Ann! Love, Mary Suchan XO
Mary Suchan
Friend
June 11, 2021
Many fun memories from the old neighborhood I recently had a chance to visit and stopped at your old house. She had a wonderful life, and was so kind. I will also make a donation to the local Hospice from my family. My thoughts are with your family today.
Kathy Bethke
Other
June 11, 2021
My Mom and I send love, hugs and condolences to you all. Your Mom was always such a lovely person!
Kathy Blumhagen Dengos
June 11, 2021
Very sorry for the loss of your beloved Mom. Maryann is now in Jack´s arms and finally at peace.
Patricia Graber
Friend
June 10, 2021
I volunteered with Maryann for several years at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She was always fun to work with and loved to walk and do the stairs rather than the elevator. My sincere thoughts and prayers for all the family.
Marie Ravas
Friend
June 10, 2021
Please no flowers if anything send a donation to Hospice.
Donna Emmert
June 10, 2021
