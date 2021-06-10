EMMERT - Maryann
(nee Brown)
Age 89, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, June 8, 2021. Wife of 52 years to the late John G. "Jack" Emmert who died in 2005, mother of Maureen (Jay) Adolf, David W. (Kelly) Emmert, Donna M. (Camille DallaTorre) Emmert and the late John B. (living spouse Tony MacDonald) Emmert; grandmother of Kate (Andrew), Sara (Jordan) and Molly; great-grandmother of Julianna, Emily and Eleanor; sister of the late Gracie (late Vince) Graber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Maryann had an active social life with many close and valued friends. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many places special to her including Europe, China and Africa. In her retirement, Maryann volunteered at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for many years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 11th) from 3-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted Friday evening at 7 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Maryann may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.