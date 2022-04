KELLER - Maryann (nee Brosch)

Of Seminole, FL passed away February 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Anna Brosch; sister, Marley; and brother, Frederick; she is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gene; and children Gene (Suzanne), Karen, Kenneth, Kathryn (Lon) Emery, and Frederick (Deb); and six grandchildren. Donations may be sent to Suncoast Hospice.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.