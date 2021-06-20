KOCH - Maryann
(nee Myszka)
June 17, 2021, age 77; beloved wife of Clifford E. Koch; loving mother of Timothy (Mary Kate), Gregory (Judith) and Jenny (Steven) Goodemote; adored grandmother of Avery, Alex, Liliana and Alina; dearest sister of Jean Churchill and the late Dorothy (Edward) Zglinicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be announced in the near future. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to the Wood Library, 134 N Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424. After graduating from the University at Buffalo with her Master's Degree in Library Science, Maryann was employed at the Central Library downtown branch as a reference librarian in the Science and Technology Department. She retired after 30 years so she could spend time with family and travel. She was an avid reader and animal lover. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Maryann's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.