MaryAnn L. MONTESANTI
MONTESANTI - MaryAnn L.
(nee Derrico)
Passed away September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Montesanti; dear mother of Dominic (Steven Songer) Montesanti Jr., Deborah (Allen) Chilson, Darlene (Pasquale) Rombola, Salvatore (Donna) Montesanti, Margaret (Stephen) Brew; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Fortunato and Margaret (Desiderio) Derrico; sister of Dave (late Dorothy) Derrico, Lorraine (late John) Koldewey, and the late Rita Ganim. Friends may call Sunday from 3-7 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., and/or Servants of Christ Outreach. MaryAnn was born and raised in East Lovejoy and a longtime resident of North Tonawanda. She was kind-hearted and loved to volunteer at Servants of Christ Outreach. She loved being a beautician, and playing cards with her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:30 AM, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
