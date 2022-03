LAWSON - Maryann (nee Valery)Entered into rest September 8, 2021. Born December 3, 1939. Wife of Sterling Lawson; daughter of the late Albert and Ardella Valery; sister of Robert (Barbara) Valery and the late Albert Valery; loving mother of Michael (Joan) Healy, Mark Healy, Matthew Healy, and Joseph Healy. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com