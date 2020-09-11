Marek - MaryAnn (nee Baran)
Of West Seneca, NY, on September 9, 2020. Devoted wife of late Peter William Marek; beloved mother of Peter Jr., Paul (late Valerie), Margaret (Donald) Miller, Paulette Grace (Darren) Frost, and Michelle (David) Maltby; cherished grandmother of Jacob Marek, Nicholas Marek, Gabrielle Marek, Marissa Marek, Jason (Stephanie) Miller, Margaret Miller, Laura (David) Partyka, Erika Miller, Justin Frost, Angela Frost, Emily Frost, Marcus Maltby; also survived by twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Saturday, from 10 AM - 1 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Crnr Camp Rd./Rt. 5), 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.