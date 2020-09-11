Menu
MaryAnn MAREK
Marek - MaryAnn (nee Baran)
Of West Seneca, NY, on September 9, 2020. Devoted wife of late Peter William Marek; beloved mother of Peter Jr., Paul (late Valerie), Margaret (Donald) Miller, Paulette Grace (Darren) Frost, and Michelle (David) Maltby; cherished grandmother of Jacob Marek, Nicholas Marek, Gabrielle Marek, Marissa Marek, Jason (Stephanie) Miller, Margaret Miller, Laura (David) Partyka, Erika Miller, Justin Frost, Angela Frost, Emily Frost, Marcus Maltby; also survived by twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Saturday, from 10 AM - 1 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Crnr Camp Rd./Rt. 5), 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
