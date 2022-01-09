Menu
Maryann C. MAYNARD
Entered into rest January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Maynard, Sr.; beloved mother of the late Kim (Mark) Herr, Peggy (Michael) Stacey, Jeffery (Kim) Herr, Robert (Ann Marie) Maynard, Jackie (Norm) Dorsheiner, Lori (Paul) Mack and Richard (Charles) Palmatier-Maynard; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 3-7 PM, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. (Face masks required). The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo. Interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Arrangements by TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, Lockport. Please share online condolences at taylorandreynolds.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
12
Funeral service
Salem Lutheran Church
10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss....we are living in unusual times....
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
January 9, 2022
