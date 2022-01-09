MAYNARD - Maryann C.
Entered into rest January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Maynard, Sr.; beloved mother of the late Kim (Mark) Herr, Peggy (Michael) Stacey, Jeffery (Kim) Herr, Robert (Ann Marie) Maynard, Jackie (Norm) Dorsheiner, Lori (Paul) Mack and Richard (Charles) Palmatier-Maynard; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 3-7 PM, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. (Face masks required). The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo. Interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Arrangements by TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, Lockport. Please share online condolences at taylorandreynolds.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.