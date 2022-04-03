PETRELLA - Maryann (nee Barone)
Age 90, died after a brief illness on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Easley, SC. Born to the late Anthony and Vincey Barone, in 1931, Maryann was a lifelong resident of Buffalo and attended the University of Buffalo, where she was reportedly a star Cheerleader for the 1948 UB Football Team. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Petrella, whom she married in 1952. Together they operated Andorra Florists and Display company for many years. Maryann changed careers later in life earning her Real Estate Broker's License and forming CityView Properties, Inc. She also supported the administrative offices of Larkin Development Group until her retirement in 2020, at 87. She is survived by her daughter Martha Ann (Thomas) Dubay of South Carolina and her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Lida (nee Frauenheim) Petrella and sister-in-law Margaret (nee Kayes) Barone. Maryann was predeceased by her brother Charles and sister-in-law Virginia (nee Pino) Barone and her brother Robert (Bob) Barone; also survived by a niece, two nephews, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss their Oma with all their hearts. A Memorial Service honoring Maryann's life will be held later in 2022. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family would welcome donations made in Maryann's name to The Saint Jude Center, 760 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.