Maryann WEGNER
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
WEGNER - Maryann (nee Fruehauf)
Of Depew, NY, June 25, 2021. Beloved mother of Michael (Louise), Doug, Mark (Becky), Susan (Paul) Errico and Brian Wegner; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Paul (Diane) Fruehauf, Donna (Gordon) Klein and the late David (Wanda) Fruehauf; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wedneday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers and hugs for your loss Now is the time to remember the good memories God Bless Aunt Claudia and Uncle Dickie
Richard Claudia Lauber
Family
June 29, 2021
Mark we are praying for you an Becky at this very difficult time. May God give you the strength to celebrate your mother's life an cherish the memories
Susan & Richard Reimer
Friend
June 28, 2021
