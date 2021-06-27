WEGNER - Maryann (nee Fruehauf)
Of Depew, NY, June 25, 2021. Beloved mother of Michael (Louise), Doug, Mark (Becky), Susan (Paul) Errico and Brian Wegner; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Paul (Diane) Fruehauf, Donna (Gordon) Klein and the late David (Wanda) Fruehauf; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wedneday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.