Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MaryJane JENTZ
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
Send Flowers
JENTZ - MaryJane
(nee Mischel)
April 5, 2022, age 72, beloved wife of the late Theodore R. Jentz, Jr.; devoted mother of Ronald E. (Denise) Jentz, Kelly Lux and Ted (Ciara) Jentz; loving grandmother of Haley, Bethany, Gannon, Aaron, Karissa, Josiah, Micah, Noah and Isabella; daughter of the late Jeanette (nee Frizell) and Charles (Helen) Mischel; dear sister of Sherry Mischel and the late Edward Mischel; aunt of Tracy Beecher and Michelle Pyle; sister-in-law of John (Pauline) Jentz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Today) from 3-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Funeral Services will be held 10 AM on Thursday at the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden. Family and friends invited. Please visit MaryJane's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Apr
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Alden Community Church
1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.