JENTZ - MaryJane
(nee Mischel)
April 5, 2022, age 72, beloved wife of the late Theodore R. Jentz, Jr.; devoted mother of Ronald E. (Denise) Jentz, Kelly Lux and Ted (Ciara) Jentz; loving grandmother of Haley, Bethany, Gannon, Aaron, Karissa, Josiah, Micah, Noah and Isabella; daughter of the late Jeanette (nee Frizell) and Charles (Helen) Mischel; dear sister of Sherry Mischel and the late Edward Mischel; aunt of Tracy Beecher and Michelle Pyle; sister-in-law of John (Pauline) Jentz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Today) from 3-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. Funeral Services will be held 10 AM on Thursday at the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden. Family and friends invited. Please visit MaryJane's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.