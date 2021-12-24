LoCURTO, Marylou (nee Labruna)- You may be gone from our sight but will always remain in our hearts. You are our forever sunshine, teacher and love. We miss you so deeply. Love, Nini, Sharon, Ro, Chuck and Families
Sending love from California
Bob and Kris Federico
December 24, 2021
Our condolences, prayers and love to your family. I have always loved you MaryLou. Your smile melted my heart. You are truly loved and missed. May you continue to Rest In Peace. With respect and love, Felice